Eat This Journal!

A Notebook for Food Lovers

Plan your next meal, scribble grocery lists, or just flip through to soak in bite-sized nuggets of food history and lore. EAT THIS JOURNAL features whimsically-illustrated pages that will inspire any food lover to gain both inspiration and knowledge.

This charming flexi-bound journal features:

* Full-color illustrations with rounded corners throughout
* Lined and blank interior paper
* Space for jotting down recipes
* Grocery list pages
* Sidebars and boxes that feature fascinating info on kitchen pantry staples, exotic global ingredients, and unique farmer’s market finds.



Genre: Cooking / Cooking / History

On Sale: June 1st 2021

Price: $14.95 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762498055

RP Studio
What's Inside

