Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Shopping Cart
Where Are the Aliens?
The Search for Life Beyond Earth
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Spoiler: Scientists haven’t discovered life beyond Earth, not even a single teeny-tiny organism. But there’s a whole lot of outer space, and humans have searched only a fraction of a fraction of it. So do you believe in the possibility of life out there? Or do you think Earth is perfectly unique in its ability to grow organisms?
Where Are the Aliens? takes readers on a journey of theories and discoveries, from the big bang and primordial soup, to how the ancient Greeks considered the cosmos, to the technology used today to listen and (possibly!) communicate with far-off exoplanets. Packed with playful illustrations and fascinating factoids, this is the perfect book for anyone who has ever looked up and asked, "What's out there?"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Save the People:
“Stacy McAnulty has done the impossible: Writing a book about mass extinction that is a joy to read. Save the People is engaging, funny, affecting and delightful. You’ll never have more fun learning science.”
“Serious science and great gags, with a bit of hope thrown in.”—Steve Sheinkin, author of Bomb and Fallout
“A lighthearted look at global catastrophe. (Think The Uninhabitable Earth meets Captain Underpants.)”—New York Times Book Review
*“This book is full of dire facts, but it’s not doom and gloom. Its lively, conversational tone with plenty of jocular asides keeps it unintimidating and accessible…Lively writing, pertinent science, and an urgent topic make this a must-read for all.”—Kirkus Review, starred review
*"A casual but damning account of the future of our species, bound to turn many youngsters into climate activists."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Cheeky banter wrapped around accessible science, a pages-long time line, charts, graphs, a bibliography, and extensive chapter notes contribute to this fresh take on saving our planet."—Booklist
"What could easily come off as an apocalyptic, science-based horror story, author Stacy McAnulty instead handles with humor . . . backed by thorough research which is documented in an extensive notes section."—School Library Connection