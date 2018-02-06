Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiffin
500 Authentic Recipes Celebrating India's Regional Cuisine
Open a continent of flavors with Tiffin, an extraordinarily beautiful cookbook that focuses on India’s regional diversity. Named a New York Times ‘Best Cookbook’ of the year, it won three Gourmand World Cookbook Awards including ‘Best Indian Cookbook.’ Packed with gorgeous photographs and illustrations to make your mouth water, Tiffin unlocks the rich diversity of regional Indian cuisine for the home cook. Featuring more than 500 recipes are organized by region and then by course, Tiffin includes:Read More
- vegetarian dishes
- hearty meat-filled dinners
- scrumptious seafood
- 10-minute dazzling appetizers
- impossibly easy homemade breads
- exotic desserts
- Even cooling complementary beverages
Praise
"A vast and vivid compendium of Indian cuisine. . . . a beautifully designed and inclusively written account of modern Indian cuisine that embraces a multiplicity of tastes and techniques."—The New York Times, one of 'The Best Cookbooks of Fall 2018'
"The care and dedication [Sonal Ved] took when creating this cookbook shines through each illustration and brightly colored photograph.... Tiffin is the cookbook for those who are looking to delve deeper into the diversity of India."—Saveur
"Tiffin, with its encyclopedia-like heft and colorful illustrations by Abhilasha Dwan, is my new coffee table fixture. It's the kind of book I'll keep picking up and referring back to, learning something new about Indian cuisine every time."—Bon Appetit, All the Cookbooks and Regular Books We Adored in 2018
"Tiffin is more than just a cookbook. It's a tour through India that sheds light on the country's regional specialties and nuanced flavor combinations to demonstrate the culinary diversity of the country."—The Reference and User Services Association (RUSA), a division of the American Library Association