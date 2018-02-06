Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tiffin

500 Authentic Recipes Celebrating India's Regional Cuisine

Edited by

Foreword by

Illustrated by

Photographs by

Open a continent of flavors with Tiffin, an extraordinarily beautiful cookbook that focuses on India’s regional diversity. Named a New York Times ‘Best Cookbook’ of the year, it won three Gourmand World Cookbook Awards including ‘Best Indian Cookbook.’ Packed with gorgeous photographs and illustrations to make your mouth water, Tiffin unlocks the rich diversity of regional Indian cuisine for the home cook. Featuring more than 500 recipes are organized by region and then by course, Tiffin includes:
  • vegetarian dishes
  • hearty meat-filled dinners
  • scrumptious seafood
  • 10-minute dazzling appetizers
  • impossibly easy homemade breads
  • exotic desserts
  • Even cooling complementary beverages
Award-winning chef Floyd Cardoz writes in the foreword, “I love Indian cuisine, the variety it offers, the cooking techniques, and the use of flavor and texture. I want the world to enjoy and celebrate this multiplicity in food that India has to offer.” Compiled and explicated by an experienced Indian cookery expert, Sonal Ved, these authentic dishes are rarely found in other cookbooks. Bon Appetit praises: “[Tiffin is] the kind of book I’ll keep picking up and referring back to, learning something new about Indian cuisine every time.”
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / Indian & South Asian

On Sale: October 23rd 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9780316415774

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Editor Sonal Ved, an accomplished food writer, is currently the food editor at Vogue India. She has also written food features for various newspapers and publications in India, including Times of India, TimeOut (Mumbai), Uppercrust magazine, Verve magazine, Hindustan Times, Sunday Midday. In 2017, Sonal also published her first regional Indian cookbook, Gujju Goes Gourmet. She lives in Mumbai.

Chef Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz is a celebrated Indian-American chef with restaurants in both India and the United States. He was the chef at Tabla before opening Bombay Bread bar in Manhattan and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai. A Top Chef Masters winner, he has written two cookbooks, most recently Flavorwalla. He lives in New York City.

