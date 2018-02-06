Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiffin
500 Authentic Recipes Celebrating India's Regional Cuisine
Open a continent of flavors with Tiffin, an extraordinarily beautiful cookbook that focuses on India’s regional diversity. Named a New York Times ‘Best Cookbook’ of the year, it won three Gourmand World Cookbook Awards including ‘Best Indian Cookbook.’ Packed with gorgeous photographs and illustrations to make your mouth water, Tiffin unlocks the rich diversity of regional Indian cuisine for the home cook. Featuring more than 500 recipes are organized by region and then by course, Tiffin includes:Read More
- vegetarian dishes
- hearty meat-filled dinners
- scrumptious seafood
- 10-minute dazzling appetizers
- impossibly easy homemade breads
- exotic desserts
- Even cooling complementary beverages