Sonal Ved
Editor Sonal Ved, an accomplished food writer, is currently the food editor at Vogue India. She has also written food features for various newspapers and publications in India, including Times of India, TimeOut (Mumbai), Uppercrust magazine, Verve magazine, Hindustan Times, Sunday Midday. In 2017, Sonal also published her first regional Indian cookbook, Gujju Goes Gourmet. She lives in Mumbai.
By the Author
Tiffin
Open a continent of flavors with Tiffin, an extraordinarily beautiful cookbook that focuses on India's regional diversity. Named a New York Times 'Best Cookbook' of…