Let Friends be your guide to hosting unforgettable yearround celebrations with your best pals. This one-of-a-kind handbook is filled with recipes, entertaining tips, and group activities inspired by the feasts and fun of everyone’s favorite sitcom squad.



Who could forget the sight of Monica with a turkey over her head? Or “The One with the Football”? Friends showed us how to do Thanksgiving right — but getting together with friends is not just for Turkey Day. Part One of Friendsgiving is “The One With the Thanksgiving Recipes” (Think: I Hate Rachel Club Yams and Righteous Mac ‘n Cheese). Part Two has “All the Other Food,” including such recipes as Neslé Toulouse Chocolate Chip Aggression Cookies. Part Three is filled with Friends-style entertaining tips, such as How to Coordinate the Perfect Friendsgiving Potluck; the Toast: Who Should Give it, How, and When; and the Friends Greatest Hits Playlist. Part Four gets into activities to keep the part going, such as Your Most Embarrassing Memories and Pin the Tail on Ugly Naked Guy.



Filled with full-color photos, quotes, and highlighting memorable moments from the show throughout, Friendsgiving is both a fun and practical compendium of ideas for celebrating holidays, special occasions, or anytime festivities with your favorite people.