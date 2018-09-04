Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jada Sly, Artist & Spy
Also from Sherri Winston
President of the Whole Fifth Grade
Start counting your votes . . . and your friends.When Brianna Justice's hero, the famous celebrity chef Miss Delicious, speaks at her school and traces…
President of the Whole Sixth Grade
In this follow-up to President of the Whole Fifth Grade, Brianna navigates her toughest challenge yet: middle school!Brianna Justice is determined to raise enough money…
President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code
Go-getter Brianna Justice is back and on assignment with her local newspaper in this third book in the popular President series!When budding middle school journalist…
The Sweetest Sound
A story about friendship, family, and finding your voice by the author of President of the Whole Sixth GradeFor ten-year-old Cadence Jolly, birthdays are a…