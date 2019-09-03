Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jada Sly, Artist & Spy
Jada Sly, a hilarious and spunky artist and spy, is on a mission to find her mom in this illustrated novel from acclaimed author Sherri Winston.Read More
Ten-year-old Jada Sly is an artist and a spy-in-training. When she isn’t studying the art from her idols like Jackie Ormes, the first-known African American cartoonist, she’s chronicling her spy training and other observations in her art journal.
Back home in New York City, after living in France for five years, Jada is ready to embark on her first and greatest spy adventure yet. She plans to scour New York City in search of her missing mother, even though everyone thinks her mom died in a plane crash. Except Jada, who is certain her mom was a spy too.
With the stakes high and danger lurking around every corner, Jada will use one spy technique after another to unlock the mystery of her mother’s disappearance — some with hilarious results. After all, she’s still learning.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Jada Sly, Artist & Spy:"[A] fast-paced, fun novel."—School Library Connection
"In this easygoing, fast-reading narrative, Jada is a determined young spy-in-training who would give an adolescent James Bond a run for his money."—BCCB
"Jada's family history and her interest in art are memorable. A beginner thriller with some real gems in it."—Kirkus Reviews
"Jada Sly: she's smart, she's fun."—School Library Journal
"Winston has created a spunky character in Jada, a fashionable artist and independent girl who isn't afraid to take on a few adults in the search for the truth."—Booklist