Midwest Made
Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland
A Love Letter to America’s Heartland, the Great Midwest
When it comes to defining what we know as all-American baking, everything from Bundt cakes to brownies have roots that can be traced to the great Midwest. German, Scandinavian, Polish, French, and Italian immigrant families baked their way to the American Midwest, instilling in it pies, breads, cookies, and pastries that manage to feel distinctly home-grown.
After more than a decade of living in California, author Shauna Sever rediscovered the storied, simple pleasures of home baking in her Midwestern kitchen. This unique collection of more than 125 recipes includes refreshed favorites and new treats:
. . . and more, which will make any kitchen feel like a Midwestern home.
- Rhubarb and Raspberry Swedish Flop
- Danish Kringle
- Secret-Ingredient Cherry Slab Pie
- German Lebkuchen
- Scotch-a-Roos
- Smoky Cheddar-Crusted Cornish Pasties
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I am absolutely in love with Shauna's book. It's filled to the brim with all the simple, sentimental kinds of baked goods that are so much a part of the heartbeat of the midwest. They all belong at family gatherings, on a window sill, at a casual celebration. This is the kind of cookbook that could never just sit on my shelf. It will be covered with flour and smears of butter in no time!"—Ree Drummond, best selling author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks
Don't even open this book unless you're prepared to rush to the kitchen to bake-it's that inspiring. With Sever's new book, we enter a world where home baking is treasured, where recipes are passed down through generations, where bakers, new and seasoned, revel in the bounty of the region, and where there's always something sweet on the kitchen counter. Midwest Made is as warm, generous, and inviting as an Ozark Skillet Cake.—Dorie Greenspan, award-winning author of Everyday Dorie and Dorie's Cookies
"Shauna Sever's deep look at the Midwest through its carbs in Midwest Made took me by actual surprise. Maybe it's that you can feel her connection to this place through stories about kranskakes, kuchens, runzas, and the people who bake them, or maybe it's because it feels like she's right there with you when you read her prose. Whatever the magic is, Shauna and her Midwestern glitter has made me want to BAKE!"—Vivian Howard, award-winning host of PBS's A Chef's Life and author of Deep Run Roots
"The baking traditions of the Midwest are as deep as anywhere I know of. That said, I'd want to eat anything Shauna Sever bakes, no matter where in the world she is."
—Francis Lam, host of The Splendid Table
"Midwest Made is a stunning ode to everything that's great about baked goods of this region: they're cozy and crave-worthy, and tied to generations-old recipes that are perfect for making during a snowstorm. Shauna has packed so much soul and deliciousness into this book that you'll have no choice but to start creaming the butter and sugar immediately."—-Molly Yeh, author of Molly on the Range and host of Girl Meets Farm
"When it comes to her recipes, there's no stopping (and no choosing): coffee caramel monkey bread, Cleveland-style cassata cake, red berries and cream gelatin mold, Swedish limpa, big soft pretzels, State Street brownies (born in 1893 at the Palmer House in Chicago), Dutch letters from Pella, Iowa, and something simply called a "pan full of happy." Great color photographs, clear directions that soothe home bakers, and an oven's worth of tips solidify this as a must-read and -have."—-Booklist