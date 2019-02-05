Shauna Sever

Shauna Sever is the author of Pure Vanilla, Marshmallow Madness, and Real Sweet. She is a radio contributor for The Splendid Table, and has appeared on the TODAY Show and Food Network. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Food52, Bon Appetit, The Kitchn, Family Circle, Real Simple, Midwest Living Magazine, and many others. She lives with her husband and two children in Chicago.