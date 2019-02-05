Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Joys of Baking

Recipes and Stories for a Sweet Life

by

Baking One’s Way Through a Sweet Life, with Great Recipes

Cooking is a necessity-everyone needs to eat-but baking is different. No one needs a chocolaty cake or a delectable sweet to survive. That is, until that moment when a chocolate cake is exactly what you need to survive.

Author Samantha Seneviratne believes that every baking project begins with a spark-a desire, a craving, a memory, or a feeling-and through baking that spark is made real. Inspired by the gumption and charm of the classic, bestselling cookbook The Joy of Cooking, this cookbook focuses on the joys that make up everyday life and 75 ways to bake yourself back up when you feel like you’ve hit the bottom. Each chapter represents one of five emotions and provides recipes paired with touching, humorous, and thoughtful essays and beautiful photos throughout.
  • Chocolate Cardamom Swirl Babka
  • Apricot Frangipange Phyllo Tart
  • Nectarine Galette with Sour Cherry Jam
  • Strawberry Rhubarb Cake with Bay and Orange
  • Coffee Crème Bundt Cake
For all the happy and joyous moments, for every stage of love, lovesickness, and everything in between, when you need a moment of comfort and solace, there’s always dessert.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Baking

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $30 / $39 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780762492534

Running Press Logo
What's Inside

The Joys of Baking is a sweet meditation on why we bake, on how what we make with our hands changes us, soothes, comforts and inspires us. Sam's generously personal stories and the collection of recipes she braids into them encourage us to bake, to pay attention as we stir and knead, and to reap each of the many pleasures she describes. The book is a delight.—Dorie Greenspan, award-winning author of Everyday Dorie and Dorie's Cookies
The Joys of Baking bursts with ripe fruits and berries, dark, bittersweet chocolate, buttery tarts, whole grains, and creamy custards - in short, all of my favorite things to bake... and eat! Sprinkled with personal stories, Samantha Seneviratne's gorgeously photographed cookbook will fill anyone's sweet spot.—David Lebovitz, author of My Paris Kitchen and The Perfect Scoop
