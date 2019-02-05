The Joys of Baking





Cooking is a necessity-everyone needs to eat-but baking is different. No one needs a chocolaty cake or a delectable sweet to survive. That is, until that moment when a chocolate cake is exactly what you need to survive.



Author Samantha Seneviratne believes that every baking project begins with a spark-a desire, a craving, a memory, or a feeling-and through baking that spark is made real. Inspired by the gumption and charm of the classic, bestselling cookbook The Joy of Cooking, this cookbook focuses on the joys that make up everyday life and 75 ways to bake yourself back up when you feel like you’ve hit the bottom. Each chapter represents one of five emotions and provides recipes paired with touching, humorous, and thoughtful essays and beautiful photos throughout.