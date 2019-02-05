Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Samantha Seneviratne
Samantha Seneviratne is the author of The New Sugar and Spice, nominated for a 2016 James Beard Award, and Gluten-Free for Good. A frequent contributor to the New York Times and Food52, she has been an editor at Martha Stewart’s Everyday Food, Fine Cooking, and Good Housekeeping, and her blog Love, Cake was a finalist at the 2015 Saveur Awards. Sam lives in Brooklyn with her son Artie.Read More
By the Author
The Joys of Baking
Baking One's Way Through a Sweet Life, with Great RecipesCooking is a necessity-everyone needs to eat-but baking is different. No one needs a chocolaty cake…