Samantha Seneviratne

Samantha Seneviratne is the author of The New Sugar and Spice, nominated for a 2016 James Beard Award, and Gluten-Free for Good. A frequent contributor to the New York Times and Food52, she has been an editor at Martha Stewart’s Everyday Food, Fine Cooking, and Good Housekeeping, and her blog Love, Cake was a finalist at the 2015 Saveur Awards. Sam lives in Brooklyn with her son Artie.