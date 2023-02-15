Home Ec for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects

Did you remember your scissors?

Discover the tremendous pleasure of learning how to do it yourself how to cook, sew, clean, and more, the way it used to be taught in Home Ec class. With illustrated step by step instructions, plus relevant charts, lists, and handy graphics, Home Ec for everyone offers a crash course in learning 118 practical life skills-everything from frosting the perfect birthday cake to fixing a zipper to whitening a dingy T-shirt to packing a suitcase (the right way). It’s all made clear in plain, nontechnical language for any level of DIYer, and it comes with a guarantee: No matter how simple the task, doing it with your own two hands provides a feeling of accomplishment that no app or device will ever give you.