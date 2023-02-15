Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Home Ec for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Home Ec for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects

Cooking · Sewing · Laundry & Clothing · Domestic Arts · Life Skills

by Sharon Bowers

by David Bowers

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $9.99 Discount (60% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $12.99 CAD Discount (69% OFF)

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $9.99 Discount (60% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $12.99 CAD Discount (69% OFF)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 27, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523514045

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Reference

Description

Did you remember your scissors?

Discover the tremendous pleasure of learning how to do it yourself how to cook, sew, clean, and more, the way it used to be taught in Home Ec class. With illustrated step by step instructions, plus relevant charts, lists, and handy graphics, Home Ec for everyone offers a crash course in learning 118 practical life skills-everything from frosting the perfect birthday cake to fixing a zipper to whitening a dingy T-shirt to packing a suitcase (the right way). It’s all made clear in plain, nontechnical language for any level of DIYer, and it comes with a guarantee: No matter how simple the task, doing it with your own two hands provides a feeling of accomplishment that no app or device will ever give you.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Even experienced homemakers will appreciate the refresher...These skills are essential, and this guide offers clear, friendly instructions and advice for better living at home. This would be a good gift for folks on their own for the first time and will circulate widely in public and school libraries." —Booklist​
Read More Read Less