Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The New York Times: Right at Home
How to Buy, Decorate, Organize, and Maintain Your Space
New York Times Real Estate columnists and home experts Ronda Kaysen and Michelle Higgins share their insider knowledge in this essential, all-in-one resource for how to buy, decorate, organize and maintain your space.Read More
Whether you are shopping for a first home, renting a new apartment or are searching for smart and affordable ways to redecorate or reorganize, Right at Home is the book for you.
Whether you are shopping for a first home, renting a new apartment or are searching for smart and affordable ways to redecorate or reorganize, Right at Home is the book for you.
Kaysen and Higgins have spent more than two decades interviewing experts and demystifying all aspects of home buying and care. This guide, drawn from their work, will be with you at every turn, whether you’re unpacking the kitchen for the first time, moving in with your significant other, or figuring out what to do with all those baby bottles and sippy cups now that the last child is out of diapers and the cabinets are bursting. Including pro tips from experts such as Marie Kondo, Bunny Williams and Justina Blakeney, and a removable annual home maintenance checklist, Right at Home is the indispensable guide that you will return to again and again.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Look no further -- Right at Home has it all. Whether you are renting or buying your first home or have owned for years, Ronda and Michelle provide the secret sauce you need to successfully navigate the real estate landscape."—Barbara Corcoran, best-selling author of Shark Tales, founder of The Corcoran Group, and featured on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank"
"You can't get it wrong with Right at Home. Buy it, read it, and sink into the zen of an orderly space."—Jonathan Adler
"What a treasure trove of information! This delightful yet practical resource will be invaluable to anyone who wants to feel happier at home -- from opening the door for the very first time to adding the final, finishing touches. All the answers are here."—Gretchen Rubin, New York Times best-selling author of The Four Tendencies and The Happiness Project
"Home-ownership and home-decor are intimately connected, but this is the first time I've seen the two subjects converge in a single, holistic guide that will leave readers equal parts informed and inspired. This is quite possibly the most pragmatic home guide you'll ever come across, and it's pretty enough for your coffee table!"—Justina Blakeney, designer and New York Times best-selling author of The New Bohemians