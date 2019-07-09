Ronda Kaysen

Ronda Kaysen and Michelle Higgins are columnists for The New York Times Real Estate section. Higgins is the creator of the “The Fix” column, which offers advice on home renovations and décor. She has served as a columnist and staff reporter at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, covering travel, technology, real estate, personal finance, consumer trends and cars. In more than a decade at The Times, her writing has appeared on page one as well as in the Travel, Real Estate, Business, Style and Metro sections. Kaysen, an award-winning journalist, created the “Right at Home” column and writes the “Ask Real Estate” column for The Times. In her decade at The Times, she has written features for the Style, Real Estate, Business and Metropolitan sections. She has also written for top publications including Architectural Digest and Architectural Record.