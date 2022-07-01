“Simple and memorable.”

—Elle Decor, Best Coffee Table Books to Gift in 2022



“A sumptuous and user-friendly volume that aims to demystify the interior design process and empower readers to—object by object, room by room—identify and execute their own style sensibilities. . . . [A] luxurious-feeling book that also features many practical tips about lighting (‘Rooms should feel like lanterns at night’), color, proportion, texture, and more. If HGTV is your comfort food, let this be your bible.”

—Oprah Daily, 16 Books to Gift Your Favorite Bibliophiles



“Pilar Guzmán and Chris Mitchell are not professional interior designers. But if taste can be taught, you might want them as your teachers.”

—The New York Times



"Like a recipe book for designing your home... Patina Modern, is a how-to book on creating timeless interiors."

—Robb Report



“Demystifies interior design. . . . Patina Modern gives everyone the tools and rules to pull their ambitions together and to create spaces that can be both modern and warm, current yet timeless, layered but clean. For many readers, this book may become something like the home-design equivalent of Marcella Hazan’s Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking—a resource of recipes and inspiration that readers will turn to often.”

—Air Mail



“[Mitchell and Guzmán] know their way around houses — and the wonderful vintage and antique furniture and objects that give those houses style, substance and soul.”

—1stdibs



“Practical, actionable help. . . . [Mitchell and Guzmán] explain how furniture and furnishings come together to make a room people want to live in instead of pass through.”

—Mosaic



“Mitchell and Guzmán offer a fresh approach to modern style in this clever guide. . . . These practical, stylish tips go a long way in taking the intimidation out of the design process.”

—Publishers Weekly



“This is the design book of my dreams; it features not just the most inspiring home design I’ve ever seen but also shows how to do it yourself! I love this book!”

—Ina Garten



“At the core of Chris and Pilar’s unique sensibility is a deep consideration for the life that happens in a home. This book shares their brilliant tools for creating spaces that get more beautiful with age and wear.”

—Gwyneth Paltrow