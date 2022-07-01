Remodelista in Maine

“[Quigley] lands at the core of what makes Maine . . . Maine. . . . Explore the state through this intimate lens that gives us a look into Mainers’ homes. See what lessons have come from generations of living with the land and seasons. And in the pages, learn some of these lessons yourself by trying your hand at their tips, tricks, and small projects.”

—Décor Maine



“Celebrates laid-back Vacationland Style. . . . [The] uber-Mainey DIY projects – pressed-seaweed prints, mussel-shell votives – are utterly charming.”

—Maine Homes



“I want to live in this book.”

—Aran Goyoaga, author of Cannelle et Vanille, via Instagram



"Dream Mother's Day gift.”

—Sarah Copeland, author of Every Day Is Saturday, via Instagram



“[A] perfect gem of a book. It's the perfect size for carrying around. . . . Seriously just so, so good.”

—Lisa Przystup, author of Upstate, via Instagram

