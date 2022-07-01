“Easy ideas . . . . The kind of guidebook we reference again and again. . . with recommendations for every single room in the house.”

—Real Simple

Learn how to make planet-friendly choices at home with the design experts of Remodelista.com

Concerned about the state of the planet and wanting to do your part? Written with urgency, Remodelista: The Low-Impact Home gives clear guidance and inspiration for creating a home that’s both sustainable and stylish. The book features room-by-room tips for reducing your environmental footprint, as well as tours of artful living quarters belonging to people who interpret low-impact living in a myriad of ways, from a remodeled apartment inspired by the Slow Food movement to a tree-house cabin to a multigenerational courtyard compound.

Every page offers information that you can act on right away—including best practices for choosing household essentials, from lightbulbs to sofas; guidelines for a low-impact, energy-efficient remodel; and how to recycle or donate your castoffs so they don’t end up in the landfill. Like all Remodelista books, this manual is both a visual delight and an invaluable resource.



Change begins in the home, and it’s inspiring to learn how climate-aware living choices, no matter how small, contribute to the greater good.

Guidance includes: