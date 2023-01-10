Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Margot Guralnick
Margot Guralnick and Fan Winston are both seasoned magazine veterans, conservationists, and longtime Remodelista editors. Guralnick is the coauthor of Remodelista: The Organized Home and producer of Remodelista: A Manual for the Considered Home. Winston, who worked for many years at Martha Stewart Living, is the founding editor of The Organized Home and editor of Gardenista, both companion websites to Remodelista.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Remodelista: The Low-Impact Home
“Easy ideas . . . . The kind of guidebook we reference again and again. . . with recommendations for every single room in the house.”…