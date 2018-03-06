* "After decades of white princesses' domination of American fairytales, Miller expands the vision of what princess hair can look like to black girls....A sweet and joyful affirmation of the truth that 'NAPPY princesses are HAPPY princesses.'"—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

"This is the perfect book for young girls, but especially girls who might not be happy with their hair because it's different from the hair that they see on others."—The Huffington Post

"This exuberant, colorful collection of words and pictures is a stylish pick-me-up for any little princess who's ever had a bad hair day. Delightful."—USA Today