Princess Hair
Celebrate black hair of different shapes, textures, and styles in this self-affirming board book!Read More
Princesses with head wraps take long naps.
Princesses with curls wear pearls.
And princesses with teeny-weeny afros wear teeny-weeny bows.
Sharee Miller’s board book celebrates different shapes, textures, and styles of black hair, from dreadlocks, to blowouts, to braids (and more!), shining a spotlight on the beauty and diversity of black hair with playful, colorful illustrations and an endearing text with great read-aloud quality.
Praise for Princess Hair:* "After decades of white princesses' domination of American fairy tales, Miller expands the vision of what princess hair can look like to black girls.... A sweet and joyful affirmation of the truth that 'NAPPY princesses are HAPPY princesses.'"—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"This is the perfect book for young girls, but especially girls who might not be happy with their hair because it's different from the hair that they see on others."—The Huffington Post
"This exuberant, colorful collection of words and pictures is a stylish pick-me-up for any little princess who's ever had a bad hair day. Delightful."—USA Today
"In this adorably illustrated book for early readers, debut author Sharee Miller celebrates the diversity of black hair...showing young girls that whether you wear dreadlocks or puffs, you're still a princess."—Real Simple