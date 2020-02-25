Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bear and Bee Too Busy
When Bear asks Bee to roll down the hill with him, Bee is too busy. Bee is too busy to lie in the sun and splash in the water, too. And by the time Bee asks Bear to watch the moon with her, he is too sleepy! Poor Bear. Poor Bee. Nothing is fun without your best friend beside you, but luckily Bee knows just what to do!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use