Bear and Bee

Bear and Bee

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

After a nice long hibernation, Bear wakes up and craves some honey. When he spots a beehive in the distance, he heads right for it! Sitting on top of the beehive is Bee who graciously offers Bear some honey, but Bear is worried. He believes that bees are big, scary creatures who do not share their honey. But Bear’s new friend just happens to be a bee! And Bee is small and most certainly is not scary. But do bees share honey? Turns out they do!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Bears

On Sale: April 29th 2014

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9781484722381

ebook
