Charmcaster
A failed mage learns that just because he’s not the chosen one it doesn’t mean he can’t be a hero in the third book of an exciting adventure fantasy series from Sebastien de Castell.Read More
Kellen’s life as an outlaw spellslinger is about to get a lot worse.
In Gitabria, a miraculous discovery draws spies from all over the continent willing to kill to get their hands on it. Swept up in the race for power, Kellen is forced to join the pursuit. But the invention holds a dark secret-one that could spark a war.
Spellslinger Series
Spellslinger
Shadowblack
Charmcaster
Soulbinder
For more from Sebastien de Castell, check out:
The Greatcoats Quartet
Traitor’s Blade
Saint’s Blood
Knight’s Shadow
Tyrant’s Throne
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Told with the conviction of Ursula Le Guin and the dash of Alexandre Dumas"—New Statesman (UK) on Spellslinger
"Spellslinger is the start of something truly special. Sebastien de Castell is a master of breakneck pacing, dagger-sharp dialogue, and twists you didn't see coming--and this series has it all."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld on Spellslinger
"A tremendously fun read full of wit and action."—James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost on Spellslinger
"An intriguing system of magic, wry humor, and a twisting plot make for an entertaining series debut."—Kirkus on Spellslinger
"A bucket-load of tension is offset with humour, power struggles, lots of magic and some great characters. Fantasy junkies will devour with relish."—Guardian (UK) on Spellslinger
"This book is dangerously addictive. It has it all: compelling world-building, breathtaking plot-twists, a page-turning pace, and characters who soon feel like old friends. I can't wait for the next one!"—Melissa Caruso, author of The Tethered Mage on Spellslinger
"Exotic, original and gripping from the get-go, Spellslinger is a must-read"—Jonathan Stroud, author of the Lockwood and Co series on Spellslinger
"There's room for wit and playfulness amid the high-stakes duels and death matches, and Kellen's career is likely to run and run."—The Observer (UK) on Spellslinger
"Hugely enjoyable - fast-paced, compassionate, wise and with terrific characters."—Amanda Craig, author of Hearts and Minds on Spellslinger
"Written with such obvious joy and brio that it demands to be read."—RJ Barker, author of Age of Assassins on Spellslinger
"A fun, fast-moving adventure, with surprising depth and insight."—Hugo Award winning author Jim C. Hines on Spellslinger
"We can confidently say that de Castell's new series has hit the ground running."—Starburst on Spellslinger