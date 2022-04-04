Fear is unpleasant: It can make us sick—mentally and physically. Most of us spend our lives trying to avoid the feeling, allowing our fears to dictate our choices and limit what we feel comfortable doing. Scott Simon has found an ingenious way to harness fear; through his organization Scare Your Soul he has developed an inspiring, accessible method: "fear-chasing."



Courage is like a muscle—the more you exercise it, the stronger it will be. With writing prompts, activities, and real-world challenges, Scare Your Soul is an interactive guide to building bravery. Supported by scientific research on positive psychology, the tools in this book will walk you through practicing confronting your fears in ways that will broaden your horizons and lead to greater joy and fulfillment in your life. Through the thrilling and moving stories of Scare Your Soul participants who have already seen the life-changing results of seeking out their fears, you’ll discover how embracing this counter-intuitive habit can transform your world.