Scare Your Soul
Scare Your Soul

7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life

by Scott Simon

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538722923

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

Description

Now available in paperback! 

Most books are meant to be read.
This one is meant to be lived.

It’s not easy to be courageous. Feelings of fear and uncertainty often stop us dead in our tracks. But what if you had the courage to take action anyway? What changes would you make to transform your current reality into the life of your dreams?

Here’s the good news — like a muscle, courage grows stronger the more you exercise it. And Scare Your Soul will not only teach you how to exercise courage but will guide you in taking small, boundary-pushing actions to expand your comfort zone (so that you feel less fear and more confidence with each action).

By combining research on positive psychology with real-life stories of Scare Your Soul participants, international thought leader and happiness entrepreneur Scott Simon challenges you to confront your limiting beliefs. With writing prompts, activities, and real-world challenges, Scare Your Soul is an interactive roadmap to building bravery.

Scare Your Soul teaches you that the greatest antidote to much of what ails you in your life isn’t achievement, it’s action. So if you crave an extraordinary life but feel like you don’t know how to take “extra” ordinary action, this book is for you.

It’s time to Scare Your Soul.

Praise

“This is an empowering and inspiring book! If you want to lead the life you're meant to lead, this is the compass you ought to take along."—Tal Ben-Shahar, author of international bestsellers Happier and Being Happy
“In a world that feels so dark and full of fear, this book is a lantern for the courageous way forward.”—Jennifer Pastiloff, best-selling author of On Being Human
“I used to think being fearless was enough, until I read this book. It's a game-changer.”—Turney Duff, author of the New York Times bestseller The Buy Side
"For any wallflowers desiring to encompass boldness—this is for you.”—Janne Robinson, author and poet
