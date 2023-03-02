Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World
Open your mind, heal your relationships, and connect across divides with this "energizing, creative, and exciting" (Gretchen Rubin) approach to deep curiosity from an internationally-recognized curiosity expert—perfect for readers of Atlas of the Heart and Talking to Strangers.
“Scott Shigeoka is one of the world’s leading voices on bridging differences. In our lonely, polarized world, Seek couldn’t come at a better time.” —Adam Smiley Poswolsky, bestselling author of The Quarter Life Breakthrough and Friendship in the Age of Loneliness
Did you know that curiosity is your superpower? Though we often think of being curious as a personality trait, it’s actually the foundation of our capacity for connection, growth, and healing. And at a moment when tensions over race, religion, age, gender identity, rights, economic status, and more have fractured our lives and relationships, curiosity is our most potent antidote.
In this practical manifesto, Shigeoka takes readers on a four-phase journey to deep curiosity, showing us how to strengthen this fundamental human skill through his DIVE model—Detach, Intend, Value, Embrace—and build the courage be transformed by the people, places, and experiences we encounter.
Through more than fifteen actionable tools, readers will enhance their capacity to:
“In this mind opening treatment of what we know about curiosity, Shigeoka blends stories, science, and the wisdom of lived experience to move us to seek what is mysterious in life, and grow in that adventure.” — Dacher Keltner, Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and bestselling author of Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How it Can Transform Your Life
- Detach — Let go of your ABCs (Assumptions, Biases, Certainty)
- Intend — Prepare your mindset and environment
- Value — See the dignity of every person—including yourself!
- Embrace — Welcome the hard times in life as a catalyst for connection and transformation
