Why Be Happy?

Profoundly improve your relationships, with a greater focus on listening, finding commonalities, and intuiting

Find calm in ritualizing things such as making coffee, drinking tea, and even having a cocktail

Embrace the importance of baths and naps

Show respect for self and others, which has a remarkably calming effect on everyone

Learn to listen more than talk

Kon Mari your life by downsizing experiences and relationships that offer more stress than solace

Cultivate practical ways of dealing with anger, fear, and arguments — the daily tensions that take up so much of our lives

Looking for greater peace and satisfaction? Look no further than the Japanese concept of, or acceptance. Psychologist Scott Haas offers an elegant, practical look at ways we can reduce anxiety and stress and increase overall well-being. By learning and practicing, you can:By practicing acceptance, we learn to pause, take in the situation, and then deciding on a course of action that reframes things.Discover a place of contentment and peace in this harried world.