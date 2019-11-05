Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Scott Haas
Scott Haas is a writer and clinical psychologist and the author of four books. The winner of a James Beard award for his on-air broadcasts on NPR’s Here and Now, he holds a Ph.D. from the University of Detroit and he did his doctoral internship at Massachusetts Mental Health Center, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital. He works in Japan three to four times each year. He is based in Cambridge, MA.Read More
By the Author
Why Be Happy?
In the tradition of popular books that introduced the concepts of hygge, ikigai, and wabi sabi: a beautiful, practical guide to ukeireru, the Japanese principle…