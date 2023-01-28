Free shipping on orders $35+

Healing Herbal Teas
Healing Herbal Teas

Learn to Blend 101 Specially Formulated Teas for Stress Management, Common Ailments, Seasonal Health, and Immune Support

by Sarah Farr

On Sale

Dec 27, 2016

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612125756

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Coffee & Tea

Description

Freshly blended herbal teas offer more healing power than do pre-packaged tea bags. In Healing Herbal Teas, master herbalist and author Sarah Farr serves up 101 original recipes that not only offer health advantages but also taste great. Formulations to benefit each body system and promote well-being include Daily Adrenal Support, Inflammation Reduction, and Digestive Tonic. Additional recipes that address seasonal needs such as allergy relief or immune support will attune you to the cycles of nature, while instruction on the art of tea blending will teach you how to develop your own signature mixtures to give your body exactly what it needs. This book is an enchanting and delectable guide to blending and brewing power-packed herbal teas at home.

Praise

“A splendid book that beautifully and poetically covers all aspects of herbal tea blending. As a tea blender myself, I was delighted to discover the depth and quality infused in Sarah Farr’s writing.”
— Rosemary Gladstar, best-selling author and world-renowned educator, activist, and entrepreneur

“Sarah Farr makes her personal tea-blending process accessible and empowering to all readers, from beginner to seasoned herbalist. This is a very thoughtful, thorough, and well-written resource for anyone interested in herbs, formulation, and the meditation that is a cup of tea.”
— Alexis Durham, herbalist and instructor, Hawthorn Institute, Herb Pharm, and the Traditional Roots Institute at NUNM

