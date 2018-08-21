Waylon! The Most Awesome of All





When Waylon’s dad is summoned to Hollywood at the last minute, Neon is in dire need of a replacement. She trains her eyes on Waylon, and he has no choice but to be the stand-in, even though it means missing the Expo. It promises to be the most embarrassing night of his life . . . yet it could turn out to be the most awesome of all.











But what is Mom up to, anyway?

Waylon can’t wait to participate in the Boston Science Expo June 14. He’s confident that his project will impress the crowd, and his idol, a famous astrophysicist, is sure to be in attendance. Maybe Waylon will finally get a chance to meet her! The Expo is on the same day of his sister’s performance at the Beantown Repertory Theater. Neon has been preparing for weeks, ever since she won third prize in a New Voices in Boston Theater contest, and their dad has agreed to be the centerpiece of the show. June 14 is also the deadline Waylon’s dad set for himself to sell his screenplay to Hollywood. Finally, Waylon’s mom has a mysterious appointment that day that she won’t talk about. It looks as though Waylon will be going to the Science Expo by himself. But at least there’s that astrophysicist!