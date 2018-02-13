Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Waylon! Even More Awesome

Waylon thinks most problems can be solved with science. But when it comes to having to share a dog with Baxter Boylen, science may not be very helpful.
Baxter is the closest thing to a juvenile delinquent Waylon has ever met. He’s always getting called to Principal Rice’s office, and now he’s even having meetings with the chief of police. At least the two boys can visit their dog, Dumpster Eddy, while they’re at the station. Eddy is behind bars in the Stray Animals’ Lock-up.
When a new Animal Control officer takes over, it looks as though the dog’s days are numbered. Waylon comes up with a science-y plan to save Eddy, but can he trust Baxter to help him carry it out?
