Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Waylon! One Awesome Thing
Waylon has lots of ideas for making life more awesome through science, like teleportation, human gills, and attracting cupcakes by controlling gravity. But it’s impossible for him to concentrate on his inventions when he’s experiencing his own personal Big Bang.
Arlo Brody is dividing the fourth grade boys into two groups. Waylon would rather be friends with everyone. Well, everyone except the scary new kid, Baxter Boylen.
Waylon’s older sister, Neon, is shooting away from the family. He wishes everything would go back to the way it was before she started wearing all black and saying “What’s the point?” all the time.
Just when it looks as though Waylon’s universe is exploding, something happens to bring it all together again, and it is, without a doubt, One Awesome Thing.
Arlo Brody is dividing the fourth grade boys into two groups. Waylon would rather be friends with everyone. Well, everyone except the scary new kid, Baxter Boylen.
Waylon’s older sister, Neon, is shooting away from the family. He wishes everything would go back to the way it was before she started wearing all black and saying “What’s the point?” all the time.
Just when it looks as though Waylon’s universe is exploding, something happens to bring it all together again, and it is, without a doubt, One Awesome Thing.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR COMPLETELY CLEMENTINE
"The plot unfolds gently onward, seamlessly interweaving threads that are just right for their audience. Frazee's breezy pen-and-ink half-page, full-page, and spot illustrations capture Clementine's frenetic energy and goofy panache to expand upon already rich portrayals of her frazzled-but-loving parents, patient teacher, and similarly beset classmates. A warm, bittersweet sendoff for a beloved literary friend."—Horn Book
"The plot unfolds gently onward, seamlessly interweaving threads that are just right for their audience. Frazee's breezy pen-and-ink half-page, full-page, and spot illustrations capture Clementine's frenetic energy and goofy panache to expand upon already rich portrayals of her frazzled-but-loving parents, patient teacher, and similarly beset classmates. A warm, bittersweet sendoff for a beloved literary friend."—Horn Book
PRAISE FOR COMPLETELY CLEMENTINE
"Pennypacker puts a pleasing bow on the popular series, giving Clementine a complicated family situation to deal with and allowing her to explore the feelings that come with being angry at someone you love. Ingenious, too, is the way she finds for Clementine to finally resolve the situation, reminding readers that love can be as important as taking a stand. Frazee's illustrations always charm, and that's true here."
"Pennypacker puts a pleasing bow on the popular series, giving Clementine a complicated family situation to deal with and allowing her to explore the feelings that come with being angry at someone you love. Ingenious, too, is the way she finds for Clementine to finally resolve the situation, reminding readers that love can be as important as taking a stand. Frazee's illustrations always charm, and that's true here."
—Booklist