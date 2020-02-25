Sparrow Girl

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ming-Li looked up and tried to imagine the sky silent, empty of birds. It was a terrible thought. Her country’s leader had called sparrows the enemy of the farmers–they were eating too much grain, he said. He announced a great “Sparrow War” to banish them from China, but Ming-Li did not want to chase the birds away.
As the people of her village gathered with firecrackers and gongs to scatter the sparrows, Ming-Li held her ears and watched in dismay. The birds were falling from the trees, frightened to death! Ming-Li knew she had to do something–even if she couldn’t stop the noise. Quietly, she vowed to save as many sparrows as she could, one by one…
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Birds

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368004381

