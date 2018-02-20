The Daughter (Previously published as The Undertaker's Daughter)





School-portrait photographer Ilka Nichols Jensen is leading a modest, regimented, anything-but-extraordinary life in Copenhagen when unexpected news rocks her quiet existence: Her father–who walked out suddenly and inexplicably on the family more than three decades ago, and whom she hasn’t heard from since–has died. And, even more surprising, he’s left her something. His funeral home. In Racine, Wisconsin. Desperate for a connection to the parent she never really knew, Ilka makes an uncharacteristically rash decision and jumps on a plane to the United States.





There she stumbles on an unsolved murder and into the path of a killer. Suddenly, learning everything she can about the man who was her father becomes a matter of life and death–because what Ilka doesn’t know might just kill her . . .