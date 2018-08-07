Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Daughter
A daughter’s unexpected inheritance following her estranged father’s death plunges her into a web of crime and deceit in small-town Wisconsin in the latest emotionally taut novel from Sara Blaedel, a writer Karin Slaughter calls “a force to be reckoned with” and whose books have sold over 3 million copies worldwide.Read More
School-portrait photographer Ilka Nichols Jensen is leading a modest, regimented, anything-but-extraordinary life in Copenhagen when unexpected news rocks her quiet existence: Her father–who walked out suddenly and inexplicably on the family more than three decades ago, and whom she hasn’t heard from since–has died. And, even more surprising, he’s left her something. His funeral home. In Racine, Wisconsin. Desperate for a connection to the parent she never really knew, Ilka makes an uncharacteristically rash decision and jumps on a plane to the United States.
There she stumbles on an unsolved murder and into the path of a killer. Suddenly, learning everything she can about the man who was her father becomes a matter of life and death–because what Ilka doesn’t know might just kill her . . .
“Compelling and unique, THE DAUGHTER delves into a dark and fascinating world rarely explored in suspense fiction. Sara Blaedel knows how to reel in her readers and keep them utterly transfixed.” –Tess Gerritsen
Reader Reviews
Praise
"One of the best I've come across."—Michael Connelly
"Compelling and unique, THE UNDERTAKER'S DAUGHTER delves into a dark and fascinating world rarely explored in suspense fiction. Sara Blaedel knows how to reel in her readers and keep them utterly transfixed."—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author of I Know a Secret
"The Danish crime novelist takes a trip Stateside in this exhilaratingly morbid tale of a 40-year-old Copenhagen widow who travels to Wisconsin to run her dead father's funeral home--and is forced to confront the enemies he left behind."—Oprah.com
"Ilka is a complex and interesting character."—RT Book Reviews
"A great start for mystery lovers looking to dip a toe into international intrigue."—Library Journal
"A solid murder mystery."
—The Austin Chronicle
"Crime-writer superstar Sara Blaedel's great skill is in weaving a heartbreaking social history into an edge-of-your-chair thriller while at the same time creating a detective who's as emotionally rich and real as a close friend. You'll whip through the novel in a day, and then keep thinking about it."—Oprah.com on The Forgotten Girls
"For readers who gorge on captivating characters and chilling suspense, THE FORGOTTEN GIRLS is a tantalizing treat."—Sandra Brown on The Forgotten Girls
"Sara Blaedel is a force to be reckoned with. She's a remarkable crime writer who time and again delivers a solid, engaging story that any reader in the world can enjoy."—Karin Slaughter
"This is a standout book that will only solidify the author's well-respected standing in crime fiction. Blaedel drops clues that will leave readers guessing right up to the reveal. Each new lead opens an array of possibilities, and putting the book down became a feat this reviewer was unable to achieve. Based on the history of treating the disabled, the story is both horrifying and all-to-real. Even the villains have nuanced and sympathetic motives."—RT Times on The Forgotten Girls - Top Pick **Winner of a Reviewer's Choice Award**
"Crackling with suspense, atmosphere, and drama, THE FORGOTTEN GIRLS is simply stellar crime fiction. I loved spending time with the tough, smart, and all-too-human heroine Louise Rick--and I can't wait to see her again."—Lisa Unger