Her Father's Secret
A woman’s murder is only the beginning as a daughter races to unravel the maze of secrets her father left behind–before she becomes the next victim–in the latest emotionally gripping novel from Sara Blaedel, #1 internationally bestselling author with over 3 million copies sold worldwide.
After suddenly inheriting a funeral home from her father–who she hadn’t heard from in decades–Ilka Jensen has impulsively abandoned her quiet life in Denmark to visit the small town in rural Wisconsin where her father lived. There, she’s devastated to discover her father’s second family: a stepmother and two half sisters she never knew existed. And who aren’t the least bit welcoming, despite Ilka’s efforts to reach out.
Then a local woman is killed, seemingly the unfortunate victim of a home invasion turned violent. But when Ilka learns that the woman knew her father, it becomes increasingly clear that she may not have been a completely random victim after all.
The more Ilka digs into her father’s past, the more deeply entangled she becomes in a family drama that has spanned decades and claimed more than one life–and she may be the next victim…
“One of the best I’ve come across.” –Michael Connelly
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This well-crafted dive into family secrets will appeal to fans of Lisa Scottoline."—Booklist
"Denmark's Queen of Crime, Sara Blaedel, is back...If Scandinavian noir is your cup of tea, you'll want to check out Blaedel's newest venture. Blending Scandinavian sensibility with an American mystery...Blaedel uses her sharp storytelling and endearing character development to craft a compelling mystery that will keep readers turning the pages."—Criminal Element
"Blaedel does a fine job hooking the reader early, delivering another page-turner that packs a wicked cliff-hanger ending that'll have her readers begging for the next book. Expertly written and deftly plotted, Her Father's Secret is a wild, fun mystery that shows once again why Sara Blaedel is fast becoming one of the premier mystery writers in the game."—CrimeReads
"Blaedel does a fine job of fleshing out each of these characters, and readers will enjoy watching Ilka transform from frustrated and confused to utterly confident in her sleuthing as she discovers some of her father's painful secrets . . . the book's cliffhanger ending will make readers look forward to the next set of secrets for Ilka to unravel."—Publisher's Weekly
PRAISE FOR SARA BLAEDEL
"Blaedel is one of the best I've come across."—Michael Connelly, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Sara Blaedel is a force to be reckoned with. She's a remarkable crime writer who time and again delivers a solid, engaging story that any reader in the world can enjoy."—Karin Slaughter, New York Times bestselling author
"Crime-writer superstar Sara Blaedel's great skill is in weaving a heartbreaking social history into an edge-of-your-chair thriller while at the same time creating a detective who's as emotionally rich and real as a close friend."—Oprah.com
"One can count on emotional engagement, spine-tingling suspense, and taut storytelling from Sara Blaedel."—Sandra Brown, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Compelling and unique, The Daughter delves into a dark and fascinating world rarely explored in suspense fiction. Sara Blaedel knows how to reel in her readers and keep them utterly transfixed."—Tess Gerritsen on The Daughter
"Sara Blaedel is at the top of her game."—Camilla Läckberg, #1 international bestselling author