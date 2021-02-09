Gudetama: The Official Cookbook

Unmotivated Breakfast Sandwich

Too Tired Tater Tot Bake

Tuckered Out Tamago Sando (Japanese egg salad sandwich)

Slow-Paced Short Ribs

Maybe I'll Make Meatloaf

Stress-Free Strawberry Ice Cream Pie

Easygoing Eggnog

And more!

From Japanese fare to pizza, egg salad, burgers, and tacos, this officially licensed Gudetama cookbook will show you how to feast the lazy way with this collection of craveable comfort recipes inspired by everyone's favorite lazy egg with the can't-be-bothered attitude. Like Gudetama's name —is Japanese for "lazy" andis a shortened version of the Japanese word, meaning "egg" — the inspiration for these recipes is equal parts delicious, lazy, and seriously easy to make.is the perfect combination of easy cooking and a love of lazy living. The recipes in this book are for everyone from novices to experienced home cooks and one look at each recipe's lazy meter will tell you exactly how much effort you'll need to execute each dish. Also included are full-color illustrations of Gudetama and food, fun sidebars, and Gudetama quotes.Dishes are divided into sections like Barely Awake Breakfasts, Lazy Lunches, Drowsy Dinners, Tired Treats, and Sleepy Sips. Recipes include: