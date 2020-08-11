Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jenn Fujikawa

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and pop culture writer. Unique family dinners and geeky baking are a staple of her website justjennrecipes.com, and her recipes have been featured on Buzzfeed, the LA Times, Food & Wine, Nerdist, Woman’s Day, and the cover of Food Network magazine. She lives in Los Angeles, CA.
