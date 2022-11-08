Description

The first cookbook from TikTok and social media sensation @SamsEats, filled with over 100 deliciously uncomplicated recipes, all with Sam’s signature gourmet flair



After taking the social media world by storm and amassing over 13 million followers with his hypnotizing 60-second recipe videos, Sam Way is ready to show you how to make tasty, gourmet food in the comfort of your own home.



In this, his debut cookbook, self-taught cook Sam Way is revitalizing home-cooking with a mouth-watering collection of flavorful and luxurious dishes to see you from a beautifully executed brunch to a quick mid-week dinner, the perfect sharing platters to an indulgent all-out feast with family and friends. Packed with recipes that celebrate bold flavors and fresh, seasonal produce, plus plenty of tips and cheats for quick fixes at home, Sam brings creative and innovative culinary ideas for every occasion.



With each chapter framed around one of Sam’s signature ‘make from scratch’ dishes, you’ll find everything from the ultimate mac ‘n’ cheese to miso roasted aubergine, a whole-roasted leg of lamb to mouth-watering meatballs, and quick no-churn ice creams to a decadent dark chocolate and sea salt mousse. This is restaurant-quality food made accessible and easy. Whether you love to host friends or you’re simply looking for new ways to use up the spare ingredients in your cupboards, Sam’s Eats is your perfect kitchen companion.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s do some cooking!