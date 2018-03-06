Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

KINDNESS & SALT

From the owners of two of Brooklyn's most beloved restaurants, Buttermilk Channel and French Louie, a home cook's handbook with all the delicious, welcoming comfort food and drink (and brunch!) you'd want from your favorite neighborhood bistro.

 


Brooklyn restaurateurs Doug Crowell and Ryan Angulo believe that every great meal starts with two essential elements: kindness and salt. Kindness is the spirit of warmth and hospitality that underlies every meal at their restaurants. Salt is shorthand for cooking carefully and bringing out the best in your ingredients. The combination of the two can elevate even a quick meal into a special occasion.

 

In their first cookbook, Crowell and Angulo share more than 100 recipes for the dishes and drinks that draw passionate fans from around the corner and around the globe. Here you'll find the Pecan Pie French Toast and Bloody Marys that Brooklyn lines up for, the perfect Steak Frites, and the Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Cheddar Waffles that the New York Times pronounced "the best in NYC." Plus, they've included a guide to putting together a home bar and inventing your own signature cocktails, and tips for choosing, serving, and pairing cheese, wines, beers, and ciders.

 

In KINDNESS & SALT Crowell and Angulo expertly guide cooks through the preparation of simple, satisfying bistro meals at home, using techniques refined in their restaurants over ten busy years.

Ryan Angulo was born and raised in Rhode Island, where he attended the Culinary Arts Program at Johnson & Wales University. Ryan has traveled throughout the US, working at restaurants in Rhode Island, California, Atlanta, New Orleans, Hawaii, and New York. In 2008, he opened Buttermilk Channel with Doug Crowell, and serves as its executive chef. In 2014 he opened French Louis as chef and co-owner. His take on American cuisine has been featured in the New York Times, Bon Appetit, Time Out New York, Food & Wine, and on the Food Network.

 

Doug Crowell is a native New Yorker and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He worked in the kitchens at a number of restaurants in Boston and New York, including Picholine and La Grenouille, before moving to the front-of-house to run several of Manhattan's largest and most popular dining rooms. In 2008 he opened Buttermilk Channel and followed by French Louie in 2014.

Kindness & Salt

Kindness & Salt

Recipes for the Care and Feeding of Your Friends and Neighbors

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

On Sale: November 13th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781455539994

