Celebrate real-life heroes in the US Marine Corps with this early introduction board book series to the US military branches.



The Mini Military series focuses on introducing young readers to the various branches of the US military. Lil’ Marine highlights what it’s like to be in the US Marine Corps, focusing on uniforms, bases, and parachutes, and introducing toddlers to military vehicles, such as the amphibious assault vehicles and aircraft. Perfect for military families, those with veterans in their family, or for anyone looking to expose their youngest readers to parts of American society, this book and the series is sure to inspire and celebrate our brave service men and women.