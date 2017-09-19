Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Richest Man in the World
The Story of Adnan Khashoggi
New York Times bestselling author and award-winning reporter Ronald Kessler goes inside the infamously lavish life of billionaire Adnan Khashoggi, once the richest man in the world.Read More
He made more money than anyone in history. And he spent it at a dizzying clip of $330,000 a day, every day of the year. He was Adnan Mohamed Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian middleman who started out with nothing and in twenty-five years parlayed his connections to the Saudi royal family and genius at dealing with people into a fortune of colossal proportions.
Uncle to Dodi Al-Fayed, Princess Diana’s once boyfriend before a fatal car crash and Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist allegedly murdered in Istanbul, Adnan Khashoggi’s American Express bill often exceeded $1 million. When he felt like having spaghetti, he flew to Venice for dinner on one of his three commercial-size airplanes. One of his luxury yachts, the 282-foot Nabila, was considered the most opulent modern yacht afloat and was borrowed for a James Bond movie. He even sold Donald Trump one of his 285-foot luxury super yachts for $200 million, although it is now in the hands of Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.
This remarkable book is a rare glimpse into a life of opulence beyond most people’s wildest imaginings–a compelling closeup of a complex and driven man who has explored the outer reaches of success, power, and all that money can buy.
Edition: Digital original
