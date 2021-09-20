With Prejudice

For fans of John Grisham and Richard Price, a debut, high‑stakes legal thriller about the murder of a beloved young woman, and the racial prejudice that hangs over every trial in America.



Gabriel Soto is a social recluse accused of the murder of Melina Mora, a free‑spirited and deeply loved young woman. At the center of the media spotlight is Sandy Grunwald, an ambitious young female prosecutor whose political fortunes depend on her using the limited evidence to secure a conviction. But the criminal justice system is complicated, and everyone has a story—especially the jury.



With striking originality and expert storytelling, the ensemble cast comes alive on the page, and as their stories are revealed, their own experiences, biases, and beliefs—not the facts of the case—are what ultimately shape the verdict. You’ve never read a legal thriller quite like this. There’s never been a thriller writer quite like Robin Peguero. And you will not be able to predict how this ends.