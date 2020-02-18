Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Troubled Blood
TROUBLED BLOOD is the next thrilling instalment in the highly acclaimed, international bestselling series featuring Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.Read More
Praise for the Strike series:
“The work of a master storyteller”
Daily Telegraph
“A blistering piece of crime writing”
Sunday Times
“Unputdownable”
Daily Express
“Highly inventive storytelling”
Guardian
“Superb…an ingenious whodunnit”
Sunday Mirror
“Come for the twists and turns and stay for the beautifully drawn central relationship”
Independent
“Outrageously entertaining”
Financial Times
Praise for LETHAL WHITE
"Rowling's wizardry as a writer is on fulsome display in Lethal White ( 3.5/4 stars), a behemoth of a novel that flies by in a flash. This is a crime series deeply rooted in the real world, where brutality and ugliness are leavened by the oh-so-human flaws and virtues of Galbraith's irresistible hero and heroine."—USA Today
"At times you might feel as you did when reading the Harry Potter books, particularly later in the series, when they got longer and looser. You love the plot, and you love being in the company of the characters, and you admire the author's voice and insights and ingenuity, and you relish the chance to relax into a book without feeling rushed or puzzled or shortchanged.... Long live the fertile imagination and prodigious output of J.K. Rowling."—The New York Times
"If you love the intricate, character-driven mysteries written by Tana French and Kate Atkinson, then chances are good that you'll enjoy the ones by Robert Galbraith. . . . Robert Galbraith knows how to tell a story every bit as deftly as does J.K. Rowling. Cormoran Strike, who lost a leg in Afghanistan, may limp painfully through much of the book, but the tale being told never misses a step."—Joyce Sáenz Harris, Dallas Morning News
"Even if the world is the seedy underbelly of contemporary London and not Magical Hogwarts, cracking the cover of a Galbraith novel is like stepping through a portal. You're immersed all at once."—Bustle
"Addictive, murderous fun."
—Vox
—Vox
"Compulsively readable."—People
"One of contemporary crime fiction's most delightful partnerships."—Seattle Times
"Rowling's emotionally intelligent portrayal of her protagonists never overwhelms the whodunit story line."—Publishers Weekly, Starred Review
"Rowling deftly circumnavigates all of the tropes and constructs that have long since relegated the male-author-dominated thriller genre to a place of ridicule and sheer inanity."
—Tablet Magazine