Ice and Stone

Private Investigator Sharon McCone goes undercover to investigate the murders of two Indigenous women in remote Northern California in this gripping, atmospheric mystery in the New York Times bestselling series.
When the bodies of two Indigenous women are found in the wilderness of northern California, it is only the latest horrific development in a string of similar crimes in the area. Despite all evidence to the contrary, officials rule the deaths isolated incidents, which soon join the ranks of countless other unsolved cases quickly dismissed by law enforcement.
In a town where too many injustices are tolerated or brushed under the rug, only a few people remain who refuse to let a killer walk free. But Private Investigator Sharon McCone is one of those few. She is hired by an organization called Crimes against Indigenous Sisters to go undercover in Meruk County—a community rife with secrets, lies, and corruption—to expose the truth.
In an isolated cabin in the freezing, treacherous woods, McCone must work quickly to unravel a mystery that is rooted in profound evil—before she becomes the killer’s next target.
When the bodies of two Indigenous women are found in the wilderness of northern California, it is only the latest horrific development in a string of similar crimes in the area. Despite all evidence to the contrary, officials rule the deaths isolated incidents, which soon join the ranks of countless other unsolved cases quickly dismissed by law enforcement.
In a town where too many injustices are tolerated or brushed under the rug, only a few people remain who refuse to let a killer walk free. But Private Investigator Sharon McCone is one of those few. She is hired by an organization called Crimes against Indigenous Sisters to go undercover in Meruk County—a community rife with secrets, lies, and corruption—to expose the truth.
In an isolated cabin in the freezing, treacherous woods, McCone must work quickly to unravel a mystery that is rooted in profound evil—before she becomes the killer’s next target.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Will turn any reader into a nail-biter . . . deftness in writing combined with the lead character's passionate morality and willingness to fight for the underdog are what have made this series successful for its long run . . . delivers a fast, intense, thought-provoking read." —New York Journal of Books
"Well-paced...Tough, tenacious, self-reliant, and empathetic, McCone is fiercely loyal to her friends and family. As always, it's a pleasure to watch her in action. Muller does a fine job."—Publishers Weekly
"Muller undoubtedly remains one of today's best mystery writers."—Associated Press
"[Marcia Muller's] stories crackle like few others on the mystery landscape."—San Francisco Examiner & Chronicle
“Through Sharon McCone, Muller has created a delicious mixture of adventure, action, altruism, pathos with a touch of humor, and romance thrown in to build a massive base of loyal fans . . . She is one of those rare series authors who never lets her characters grow stale or trite.”—BookReporter.com
"One of the world's premier mystery writers."—Cleveland Plain Dealer
“Muller has displayed a knack both for keeping the series fresh and for allowing her character to grow . . . Muller’s series remains a gold standard for female detective stories.”—Kirkus Reviews