Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Troubled Blood

Troubled Blood

by

TROUBLED BLOOD is the next thrilling instalment in the highly acclaimed, international bestselling series featuring Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Praise for the Strike series:

“The work of a master storyteller”
Daily Telegraph

“A blistering piece of crime writing”
Sunday Times

“Unputdownable”
Daily Express

“Highly inventive storytelling”
Guardian

“Superb…an ingenious whodunnit”
Sunday Mirror

“Come for the twists and turns and stay for the beautifully drawn central relationship”
Independent

“Outrageously entertaining”
Financial Times
Read More

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Private Investigators

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $26.98 / $33.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549157738

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

A Cormoran Strike Novel