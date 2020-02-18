Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Troubled Blood
TROUBLED BLOOD is the next thrilling instalment in the highly acclaimed, international bestselling series featuring Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.Read More
Praise for the Strike series:
“The work of a master storyteller”
Daily Telegraph
“A blistering piece of crime writing”
Sunday Times
“Unputdownable”
Daily Express
“Highly inventive storytelling”
Guardian
“Superb…an ingenious whodunnit”
Sunday Mirror
“Come for the twists and turns and stay for the beautifully drawn central relationship”
Independent
“Outrageously entertaining”
Financial Times
Edition: Unabridged
