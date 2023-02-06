Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Heart Full of Headstones
An Inspector Rebus Novel
Description
In a brand-new series installment, New York Times bestselling author, Ian Rankin, returns to his legendary detective—it’s not the first time Rebus has taken the law into his own hands, though it may be the last.
John Rebus stands accused: on trial for a crime that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
But what drove a good man to cross the line?
Detective Inspector Siobhan Clarke may well find out. Clarke is tasked with the city’s most explosive case in years, an infamous cop, at the center of decades of misconduct, has gone missing. Finding him will expose not only her superiors, but her mentor John Rebus. And Rebus himself may not have her own interests at heart, as the repayment of a past debt places him in the crosshairs of both crime lords and his police brethren.
One way or another, a reckoning is coming – and John Rebus may be hearing the call for last orders…
Praise
One of Crimereads most anticipated Fall 2022 titles
A PW Book of the Week
One of Financial Times Best Books of the Year
"Outstanding. . . the well-constructed plot is matched by brooding, atmospheric prose. This is one of Rankin’s best Rebus novels in years."—Publishers Weekly
“As the pas de deux between now-retired Edinburgh copper John Rebus and his longtime nemesis, gangster Big Ger Cafferty, inches closer to its final act, the stakes continue to grow… The aging of maverick detectives has become a poignant theme in today's crime fiction, with Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch joining Rebus in an effort to keep solving one more case as a way of "stirring dull roots with spring rain," as Eliot puts it in "The Waste Land." Rankin captures both the heroism and the pathos of that ultimately doomed quest in this cleverly constructed and deeply moving novel.”—Booklist
“Two years after his checkered hero’s last outing, Rankin makes you feel the wait was worth every day, whatever comes next.”—Kirkus Reviews
“S**t gets real in Rankin’s latest… Another strong installment of a beloved series.”—Crimereads
“A Heart Full of Headstones is another excellent crime novel from an author at the apex of his craft.”—Michael J. McCann, New York Journal of Books
“The circumstances that will end up putting Rebus ‘in the dock’ as a suspect will remain a secret in this review. All I can say is that it makes for some truly complex and intriguing moments and some of Ian Rankin’s most intense writing in this series."—Ray Palen, BookReporter
“The added mystery in this outstandingcrime fiction adds to the tension, and forces Rebus to examine his life’s work and choices…In each of his novels, Rankin has explored a different aspect of Rebus. His detective is aging but he is still sharp and knows his way around an investigation as he proves in thesuperlative “A Heart Full of Headstones.”—Oline H. Cogdill, South Florida Sun-Sentinel