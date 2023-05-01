Go to Hachette Book Group home
Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel Play a Game
Contributors
Illustrated by Jason Kayser
Bob and Peapod have been busy, busy, busy painting masterpiece after masterpiece. One day, Bob comes to the studio and notices that Peapod (and various painting items) are missing, but Peapod left a note: he’s decided to play a game of hide-and-seek! Journey throughout various paintings to find Peapod, paint brushes, color tubes, palettes, and more in this delightful third book in our Bob Ross and Peapod series.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 9, 2024
- Page Count
- 32 pages
- Publisher
- Running Press Kids
- ISBN-13
- 9780762483518
