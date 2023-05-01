Go to Hachette Book Group home

Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel Play a Game

By Robb Pearlman

Illustrated by Jason Kayser

Play a game of seek-and-find with iconic painter Bob Ross and his friend Peapod the Squirrel in this officially licensed new picture book!

Bob and Peapod have been busy, busy, busy painting masterpiece after masterpiece. One day, Bob comes to the studio and notices that Peapod (and various painting items) are missing, but Peapod left a note: he’s decided to play a game of hide-and-seek! Journey throughout various paintings to find Peapod, paint brushes, color tubes, palettes, and more in this delightful third book in our Bob Ross and Peapod series.

Jan 9, 2024
32 pages
Running Press Kids
9780762483518

Robb Pearlman

About the Author

ROBB PEARLMAN is the author of many books, including The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary, Bob Ross and Peapod the Squirrel, Pink is for Boys, and Fun with Kirk and Spock. He lives in New Jersey and sometimes treats himself to waffles and whipped cream.

Jason Kayser

About the Illustrator

Jason Kayser is an illustrator and designer living outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

